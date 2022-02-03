Harry banned friend from wedding: expert

Prince Harry reportedly banned a childhood buddy from attending his marriage ceremony reception after he made a snide comment about Meghan Markle.

Traditionally, most brides and grooms will solely invite their nearest and dearest to their marriage ceremony ceremony earlier than having extra mates come alongside to the reception within the night.

But while you’re a member of the royal household, this all will get turned on its head.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, the couple had 600 company there at St George’s Chapel in Windsor with them earlier than narrowing down the checklist to 200 for the night occasion.

And based on royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, certainly one of Harry’s oldest mates didn’t get an invitation to the reception – regardless that A-listers George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey made the minimize, The Sun stories.

In their e book Finding Freedom, the consultants stated that Prince Harry’s buddy Tom Inskip – referred to as “Skippy” – felt like he’d “lost a friend” following the marriage.

The consultants claimed Tom had expressed concern over the pace wherein Harry’s new relationship was transferring and steered the couple stay collectively earlier than tying the knot.

Although the consultants stated Tom’s feedback “came from a good place”, Prince Harry was reportedly “very hurt” and banned his outdated buddy from the night occasion.

They wrote: “Notable [absence from the reception was] Skippy, Harry’s old friend, who had questioned the prince’s relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara.

“They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception [hosted by the Queen] but didn’t make the cut for the evening bash.”

In their bombshell biography, the authors declare that Tom expressed his disappointment at brunch with mates the next day.

He is alleged to have instructed mates “Meghan has changed Harry too much” and concluded that “we’ve lost him”.

Meanwhile, one other former Eton faculty pal claimed that Harry was “awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah”.

The authors added: “Many of Harry’s old friends said that the evening guest list was the prince and his bride’s way of saying ‘these are the people we want in our lives moving forward’.”

