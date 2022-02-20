Harry Brook’s 48-ball hundred flattens Islamabad United
Fakhar Zaman extends type with one other fifty as Qalandars hand United 66-run defeat
Lahore Qalandars 197 for six (Brook 102*, Fakhar 51, Faheem 3-28) beat Islamabad United 131 for 9 (Dawson 31, Danish 30*, Rashid 2-19, Shaheen 2-28) by 66 runs
Fakhar fell quickly after reaching the landmark however Brook stored batting in the identical vein. He took Mohammad Wasim for 2 fours and a six within the fifteenth over after which smashed Waqas Maqsood for 3 fours and a six within the 20-run penultimate over of the innings.
United began positively of their chase of 198 and regardless of Shaheen Shah Afridi sending each their openers again off successive deliveries within the third over, they completed the powerplay at 59 for two.
It was Rashid Khan who utilized brakes on the scoring charge, first by trapping Wasim lbw after which having Azam Khan stumped. Zaman Khan additionally chipped in with a few wickets, and by the top of the fifteenth over, United have been 106 for six and approach behind the asking charge.
Danish Aziz tried to combat with an unbeaten 30 off 26 balls however the process had turn out to be insurmountable. Eventually, United may attain solely 131 for 9. They are presently fourth on the factors desk with eight factors from 9 video games.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo