Harry Brook’s 48-ball hundred flattens Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars 197 for six (Brook 102*, Fakhar 51, Faheem 3-28) beat Islamabad United 131 for 9 (Dawson 31, Danish 30*, Rashid 2-19, Shaheen 2-28) by 66 runs

Harry Brook’ s unbeaten 102 off simply 49 balls arrange a thumping 66-run win for Lahore Qalandars as they consolidated their second spot on the PSL points table.

Brook reached his hundred off simply 48 balls – the second-fastest in the PSL – however what made his knock much more particular was the circumstances during which he got here out to bat. After opting to bat, Qalandars have been reeling at 12 for 3 within the third over as Faheem Ashraf eliminated Phil Salt and Kamran Ghulam within the second over of the innings earlier than working out Mohammad Hafeez with a direct hit within the subsequent.

Brook then joined palms with Fakhar Zaman and the pair revived the innings by including 101 off simply 63 balls for the fourth wicket. Brook was the aggressor of the 2, reaching his half-century off 27 balls. In comparability, Fakhar took 39 balls for his.

Fakhar fell quickly after reaching the landmark however Brook stored batting in the identical vein. He took Mohammad Wasim for 2 fours and a six within the fifteenth over after which smashed Waqas Maqsood for 3 fours and a six within the 20-run penultimate over of the innings.

United began positively of their chase of 198 and regardless of Shaheen Shah Afridi sending each their openers again off successive deliveries within the third over, they completed the powerplay at 59 for two.

It was Rashid Khan who utilized brakes on the scoring charge, first by trapping Wasim lbw after which having Azam Khan stumped. Zaman Khan additionally chipped in with a few wickets, and by the top of the fifteenth over, United have been 106 for six and approach behind the asking charge.

Danish Aziz tried to combat with an unbeaten 30 off 26 balls however the process had turn out to be insurmountable. Eventually, United may attain solely 131 for 9. They are presently fourth on the factors desk with eight factors from 9 video games.