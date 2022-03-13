Harry gave Queen 15 minutes’ notice before cancelling visit

Prince Harry has introduced he gained’t be returning to the UK for his grandfather’s memorial service – and now it’s been revealed how the Queen came upon.

The Queen received simply quarter-hour’ discover of Harry’s announcement that he was refusing to attend his grandfather memorial service.

The Duke of Sussex claimed he would really feel “unsafe” after shedding his private safety when he left for the US, studies The Sun.

It got here as Her Majesty pulled out of this Monday’s Commonwealth Day ceremony, sparking fears for her well being.

Senior aides revealed that the Queen was knowledgeable of his snub 1 / 4 of an hour earlier than his assertion about Prince Philip’s service was issued.

It learn: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

The determination comes amid a High Court row over Harry’s private safety.

Experts say he would have gotten sufficient safety on the March 29 occasion in Westminster Abbey and when he stayed in Windsor.

The Duke’s pals, colleagues and representatives of organisations he supported are additionally stated to be attending the service.

Angela Levin, Harry’s biographer, stated: “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.”

She stated his grandmother continues to be “grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years” — and his no-show was a type of “blackmail” to get his personal method.

She went on: “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.

“He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

It will likely be attended by the Queen and senior royals together with William, Kate, Charles and Camilla.

Despite Harry refusing to return for the memorial, it’s unclear whether or not he could journey to Europe for the Invictus Games in Holland subsequent month.

Harry has been again to the UK solely twice since leaving for the US in 2020 with spouse Meghan.

He returned for Philip’s funeral final April — simply days after he blasted his household in a TV interview.

Two months later he was on the unveiling of his mom Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace.

Harry is suing the Home Office after his armed bodyguards have been eliminated.

He stated he would really feel unsafe bringing over his two kids Archie, two, and Lilibet, 9 months.

Buckingham Palace didn’t remark.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.