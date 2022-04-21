Harry Maguire receives bomb threat to home

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has obtained a bomb menace to his house in Cheshire with native police conducting a sweep of the venue.

Defender Maguire, who lives together with his fiance and two younger kids, had obtained the menace through e-mail, the BBC reported.

Cheshire Police confirmed in an announcement they have been referred to as to reviews of a bomb menace within the Wilmslow space on Wednesday, a day after United misplaced 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield within the Premier League.

“No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area,” the assertion added.

Maguire has come below heavy criticism for his disappointing shows for membership and nation amid a dip in type this season.

The 29-year-old was additionally booed by a bit of England followers throughout a 3-0 pleasant win over Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium final month.

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” the BBC quoted the England worldwide’s spokesman as saying in an announcement.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.”

United, who earlier on Thursday introduced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new supervisor to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, meet Arsenal within the Premier League on Saturday.

“He (Maguire) will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time,” the spokesman added.