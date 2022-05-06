Harry, Meghan, Andrew won’t appear on balcony during Queen’s jubilee

The Queen has blocked her son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry from showing with different relations on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the start of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations subsequent month.

The 96-year-old monarch has dominated that solely relations who’re at the moment endeavor “official public duties” on her behalf shall be on the balcony for Trooping the Colour, in addition to the all-important fly previous and pictures to open the 4 days of celebrations which mark her seventieth 12 months on the throne.

The Queen and members of the royal household on the Buckingham Palace balcony in July, 2018. Credit:Getty Images

She shall be joined by rapid relations, together with the Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla, Prince William and spouse Catherine, Prince Edward and spouse Sophie, and Anne, the Princess Royal.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left the working royal household for a brand new life in California in 2020 and relations between the couple and different relations have been strained since they accused unnamed members of the royal household of racism throughout a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, 2021.