Harry reunites with Eugenie at Super Bowl

Talk a couple of becoming event for a royal reunion: Prince Harry was noticed together with his cousin Princess Eugenie at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The two have been seen sitting subsequent to one another in a non-public suite at SoFi Stadium. In one pic, Eugenie seemed to be speaking to Harry, whereas Harry seemingly targeted on the sport, the New York Postreported.

A supply advised Page Six that Harry’s spouse, Meghan Markle, was not in attendance on the sport.

Eugenie, 31, donned a black shirt and black blazer with blue denims and a sporty blue baseball cap. Harry, 37, additionally stored it informal, carrying a white t-shirt, a black cardigan, and black pants. The cousins additionally stored protected with black face masks.

Harry and Meghan, 40, first moved to California in March 2020 and haven’t had many guests. However, the prince has beforehand made journeys again house and visited his cousin.

After flying house to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April, Harry stopped by Eugenie’s Frogmore Cottage on Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor property, the place he and Meghan beforehand lived.

Harry additionally quarantined with Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their new child son, August, previous to reuniting together with his brother Prince William in June. The brothers unveiled a statue of their mom, Princess Diana, on what would’ve been her sixtieth birthday.

Eugenie was the primary member of the royal household to see Harry after he, Meghan, and their son, Archie, stepped again from their royal roles and moved to California.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” a spokesperson for the couple stated on the time.”

