Harsh Goenka Shares Old Video Of Virat Kohli Singing. Rate His Skills. Watch | Cricket News

Virat Kohli is at his finest with bat in hand, however that’s simply one of many many abilities he possesses. Fans had been reminded of his singing skills as industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an outdated video of Virat Kohli singing a retro Bollywood tune at a perform 5 years in the past. Kohli is seen singing ‘Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega’, which was initially carried out by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi for the 1963 movie ‘Taj Mahal’. The former India captain is seen goofing up at one level, however he’s fast to recuperate.

Watch: Virat Kohli sings retro Bollywood tune in video shared by Harsh Goenka

The video of Kohli’s efficiency was first shared 5 years in the past on YouTube.

Kohli is presently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad as they give the impression of being to enhance on their efficiency from final 12 months, once they reached the playoffs, and win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Kohli relinquished captaincy of RCB after the 2021 season, and the group appointed new recruit Faf du Plessis their skipper forward of IPL 2022.

Under du Plessis’ captaincy, RCB misplaced their first match as they could not defend 205 in opposition to Punjab Kings.

However, they made a comeback within the subsequent match, as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 41 within the match in opposition to Punjab Kings and seemed in good contact earlier than shedding his wicket for 14 in opposition to KKR.

Kohli additionally not too long ago stepped down from captaincy in Tests for India, with Rohit Sharma taking on because the all-format captain.