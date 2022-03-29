Harsh Goenka shares pic to talk about his chai, toast preference. What’s yours?

Inspirational to emotional to humorous, enterprise tycoon Harsh Goneka typically takes to Twitter to share posts of varied tastes. His current share is not any completely different and it has now sparked laughter amongst folks. In this publish, he requested folks in regards to the chai and toast combo that they like and did so in a humorous approach. There is an opportunity that the share will depart you guffawing too.

Harsh Goenka posted a picture that exhibits two issues. The very first thing it exhibits is a line of breads toasted to completely different levels and so they’re numbered 1 – 6. The subsequent factor can also be related however as an alternative of breads it exhibits six cups of teas.

“I am a 4 C person. You?” he wrote and shared the picture. Take a take a look at the publish:

The publish, since being shared a couple of days in the past, has obtained practically 1,000 likes. The tweet has additionally collected a number of feedback. While some wrote their preferences like Goenka did, others took the route of hilarity whereas responding.

“I am wondering who likes 6?” wrote a Twitter consumer. “My choice is 3C, although my childhood choice would be 1 F,” expressed one other. “3A. But with butter on the toast when it’s still hot. Otherwise it’s a waste,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the publish shared by Harsh Goenka? Which chai and toast mixture do you like?