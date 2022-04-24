Harsh Goenka shares video of cute little girl posing as restaurant server. Watch

If you’re aware of Harsh Vardhan Goenka and the form of posts he shares on his social media platforms, you then most likely have a good concept that these feel-good shares are sufficient to make folks’s days. Just like this one video that he has shared on his Twitter deal with which includes a little bit woman and a cute change she has.

The video exhibits the little woman coming in direction of the digicam and asking the individual recording what they want to have that day. It is essential to notice that the little woman is appearing like she is the server at a restaurant and can deliver out no matter dish that the individual recording asks for. But that is essentially the most hilarious a part of the video as this individual finally ends up asking for one thing that the little woman will get fairly a bit confused about.

The textual content inserted within the video reads, “What an honest restaurant, I love it.” It exhibits the woman straight up letting the individual recording know that she doesn’t serve “some peace and quiet” similar to that they had requested for. Harsh Goenka captioned this video by writing, “So cute.” It was accompanied by a couple of smiling faces with coronary heart emojis.

Watch the video proper right here:

Harsh Goenka is the present chairman of the Indian RPG Group conglomerate and is thought to share such humorous and constructive content material on his social media handles.

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 23 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww.’ It has additionally obtained greater than 22,000 views on it thus far.

A Twitter person wrote, “Honesty at its best, only little kids can have… Little bundle of joy!” “Very cute indeed,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Really cute and honest.”

What are your ideas on this Twitter share by Harsh Goenka?