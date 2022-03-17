Harshal Patel Praises MCCs Mankad Update, Questions Saliva Ban | Cricket News

The new cricket regulation amendments said by the MCC have been accepted by majority of cricketers on the earth, with solely few expressing combined reactions. Speaking to Hindustan Times, IPL 2021’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel lauded the brand new amendments. Apart from praising the choice to place ‘Mankad’ as a legit run out dismissal, Patel additionally shared his slight reservations on the saliva ban. The 31-year-old questioned how “people who don’t sweat” are going to shine the ball “in cold conditions”.

“I can’t say much about the saliva thing because I haven’t played a lot of red-ball cricket in the last two years. But yeah, if you are playing in cold conditions, people who don’t sweat, what are they going to do? How are they going to shine the ball? So that question remains to be answered for sure”, he mentioned.

The MCC legitimised the Mankad dismissal, transferring it from “unfair play” class to the “run-out” class. It acquired criticism on social media from England pacer Stuart Broad.

Harshal said, “And the Mankad thing, I felt it was a very absurd thing for us to discuss as a cricketing community because if it’s in the rule book how can it be against the spirit of the game?”

Further explaining why the Mankad dismissal must be accepted, Harshal mentioned, “Let me give you an example. People say you shouldn’t run after a throw hits the bat. Did you do it on purpose? No. But say, if you’re playing the World Cup final, and you need a run to win and the ball deflects off the bat, are you not going to run? If you’re not and stay consistent in that situation, then it’s ok, that’s your call, but I will always run because I play to win and do it within the laws of the game. If the laws allow me to do something, I will definitely do it”.

During IPL 2021, Harshal completed as the very best wicket-taker with 32 dismissals in 15 matches. Despite his efforts, Harshal did not get RCB previous the playoffs.

The bowler was launched after final season solely to be purchased again by RCB in the course of the IPL 2022 mega public sale for RS 10.75 crore.