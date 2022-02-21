Harshal Patel Says “Dampness” Made Bowling Difficult In Win Over West Indies In 3rd T20I | Cricket News

India pacer Harshal Patel stated that the dampness within the wicket made it tough for his facet to carry on to the touchdown space within the third and last T20I towards West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav‘s 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling efficiency as India defeated West Indies by 17 runs within the third and last T20I. “We spoke about it after the powerplay (the line and length). The ball was holding on to the wicket and therefore we wanted to keep it a little fuller. Whenever we bowled shorter they had the time to sit back and pull it. We had the conversation that we want to bowl fuller,” stated Harshal Patel after the sport.

“You have to have clarity on what you are going to bowl. Just focusing on the next delivery is important. There was a bit of dampness in the wicket because of the weather and it was making it difficult for us to hold on to the landing area. I don’t think there was a lot of dew,” he added.

With this win, India gained the three-match T20I sequence 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 within the ODI sequence as effectively.

Chasing 185, West Indies bought off to the worst begin attainable because the guests misplaced opening batter Kyle Mayers (6) on the fifth ball of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar.

In his subsequent over, Chahar eliminated Shai Hope (8) and West Indies was decreased to 26/2 within the third over. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell then bought collectively on the crease and after powerplay overs, guests’ rating learn 68/2.

The 47-run stand for the third wicket was damaged by Harshal Patel within the seventh over as he bought the higher of Powell (25). Venkatesh Iyer then bought among the many wickets as he bought the prized scalp of skipper Kieron Pollard (5), and in consequence, Windies had been decreased to 82/4, nonetheless needing 103 runs to win.

Pooran (61) and Romario Shephard (29) tried their greatest, however in the long run, the duty proved an excessive amount of, and India registered a 17-run win.