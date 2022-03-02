Harsher Penalties For Carjackings Key Part Of House GOP’s Public Safety Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Republican lawmakers within the Minnesota House outlined Tuesday a public security plan that features a crackdown on crime and harsher penalties for carjackings.

Over the final two years, the Twin Cities has been plagued by a surge in carjackings. GOP lawmakers hope that their plan to curb carjackings will get bipartisan assist.

Earlier Tuesday, a number of Republican House lawmakers gathered within the Capitol rotunda and outlined their three priorities for public security: crime prevention, officer recruitment and retention, and strengthening accountability for the felony justice system.

Part of the plan would make investments $20 million into police instruments, corresponding to ShotSpotters for Ramsey County and physique cameras for all officers, particularly these in smaller businesses.

The Republican lawmakers additionally wish to make carjacking a extra extreme crime that might include a harsher punishment. Additionally, they’re calling for stricter sentences for repeat offenders.

They say crime within the Twin Cities impacts all Minnesotans, even those who don’t stay within the metro.

“Minnesotans are tried of having to look over their shoulder every time they go to the grocery store parking lot to see if something is going to happen to them,” mentioned Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge. “They want to be able to come down to watch a Twins game or go to a concert, and not have to worry and be scared. In my community, they are not even going to Minneapolis anymore, they are avoiding it.”

While Democrats maintain the bulk within the House, either side wish to make investments extra in physique cameras and different applied sciences to enhance public security. However, DFL lawmakers need the cash to transcend policing, into issues corresponding to sufferer restoration providers and restorative justice applications.