Harvard Stem Cell Institute receives grant from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The Harvard Stem Cell Institute has been provided a monetary grant by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to assist advance analysis on Type 1 Diabetes, a press release launched on Tuesday revealed.

Around 422 million individuals internationally are diabetic and 1.6 million deaths are instantly attributed to diabetes per yr, in line with the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, numbers of instances and the prevalence of the illness have been steadily growing over the previous few a long time.

Mohammed bin Zayed’s world well being initiative, Reaching the Last Mile, goals to fund analysis to finish illnesses and strengthen healthcare methods.

To encourage progress within the illness elimination area, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s initiative helps the event and development of modern analysis and know-how. This dedication is highlighted within the grant it has provided to the Harvard Stem Cell Institute.

“In the United Arab Emirates, we strongly believe in the value of collaboration and advancement. This commitment to the Harvard Stem Cell Institute is an opportunity to join their mission to develop breakthrough advances in medicine,” Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, mentioned.

“It is only through daring innovation that we can find new solutions to critical issues and help fulfill our commitment to advancing health and improving life for people around the globe,” he added.

Type 1 diabetes is brought on by the absence of insulin-producing beta cells that are destroyed by the immune system itself by mechanisms that stay unknown.

While sufferers can usually handle diabetes, because of trendy medication, there nonetheless is not any remedy for the illness.

The new milestone mission funded by Sheikh Mohammed will likely be making beta cells that evade elimination by the immune system. Further milestones embrace figuring out immune cells which can be answerable for rejecting transplanted stem cell-derived beta cells, which is able to allow researchers to determine the immune cells that begin and proceed the immune assault. Once recognized, they are going to then be capable to devise methods to remove them and finally mannequin stem cell islets for human transplantation.

“The promising results we’ve seen with stem cell-derived islet cells could deliver a life-changing therapy for people who suffer from the relentless life-long burden of type 1 diabetes,” mentioned Dr. Douglas Melton, who’s the Xander University Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University and the Co-Director of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute.

“These results were possible due to the long-term effort of students and our team at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute to convert human pluripotent stem cells into insulin-producing beta cells, hence making an inexhaustible supply of implantable cells,” he added.

The analysis program is headlined by JDRF, a non-profit group that funds Type 1 diabetes analysis, which in 2021 launched the JDRF Center of Excellence in New England, which noticed the cross-institutional collaboration between main Massachusetts-based consultants.

“Beta-cell replacement therapy is at the forefront of potential cures for type 1 diabetes and a flagship program at JDRF. JDRF is appreciative of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi’s support towards the scientific efforts of the JDRF Center of Excellence and Dr. Melton. We welcome the new research fellows and look forward to advancing breakthrough strategies to protect highly functional insulin-producing cells from immune rejection,” mentioned Assistant Vice President of Research at JDRF Esther Latres.

To mark the launch of the brand new relationship, a digital seminar was held on February 7 which highlighted what will likely be pursued by the grant and the worth of the fellowship to the broader ecosystem.

