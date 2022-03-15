Harvey happy with a little tipple of Best Of Bordeaux

“Aquis were staying in him, but I needed to sell him down and asked Gerry to stay in; that was pretty nerve-wracking,” Fogden stated. “He took 10 per cent, which was a relief, and it has just worked out since.

“Now we have a good draw, which means we can put him where he needs to be in the run because he is pretty versatile … the draw is perfect and the horse is perfect.”

The barrier draw favoured Best Of Bordeaux, Gary Portelli’s pair of runners Fireburn and Sejardan, which got here up with gates two and 7, and Magic Night Stakes winner She’s Extreme, which drew barrier six and is into an $8 third favorite.

Coolangatta’s co-trainer Ciaron Maher screwed up his face after taking a look at marble 14 for the unbeaten Magic Millions winner, which stays the $4.50 Slipper favorite. Coolangatta will come out of gate 11 if all of the emergencies come out.

“It’s not as bad as I first thought. She was out there for the Magic Millions and she was able to find a position and win,” Maher stated. “She will hopefully settle three or four back and go bang in the straight like she has before.”