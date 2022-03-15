Harvey happy with a little tipple of Best Of Bordeaux
“Aquis were staying in him, but I needed to sell him down and asked Gerry to stay in; that was pretty nerve-wracking,” Fogden stated. “He took 10 per cent, which was a relief, and it has just worked out since.
“Now we have a good draw, which means we can put him where he needs to be in the run because he is pretty versatile … the draw is perfect and the horse is perfect.”
The barrier draw favoured Best Of Bordeaux, Gary Portelli’s pair of runners Fireburn and Sejardan, which got here up with gates two and 7, and Magic Night Stakes winner She’s Extreme, which drew barrier six and is into an $8 third favorite.
Coolangatta’s co-trainer Ciaron Maher screwed up his face after taking a look at marble 14 for the unbeaten Magic Millions winner, which stays the $4.50 Slipper favorite. Coolangatta will come out of gate 11 if all of the emergencies come out.
“It’s not as bad as I first thought. She was out there for the Magic Millions and she was able to find a position and win,” Maher stated. “She will hopefully settle three or four back and go bang in the straight like she has before.”
Portelli, who received the Golden Slipper with She Will Reign 5 years in the past, was the happiest coach after the barrier draw.
“Whoever’s writing this story is doing a pretty good job – we just need the happy ending,” he stated. “They are better draws than She Will Reign had.
“I think Sejardan is the best colt I have trained, and he has the right barrier now, so we just have to wait four more sleeps to see if we can win it again.”
Harvey would like to win a Golden Slipper like his nice mate John Singleton, however he desires it extra for Fogden as a reward for locating the colt in addition to her exhausting work and dedication.
“She has done a great job with this colt, and I have another one with her as well,” Harvey stated. “She is just a good trainer.
“A person like her, who has had a child but is there working 14 hours with the horses, deserves this success.”
GOLDEN SLIPPER FIELD
1 DAUMIER (8) Mark Zahra 56.5 $18
2 SEJARDAN (7) Jason Collet 56.5 $7
3 BEST OF BORDEAUX (10) Sam Clipperton 56.5 $10
4 SHALATIN (5) Nash Rawiller 56.5 $31
5 JACQUINOT (11) Hugh Bowman 56.5 $17
6 SEBONACK (15) Willie Pike 56.5 $41
7 RISE OF THE MASSES (20) Tim Clark 56.5 $51
8 COOLANGATTA (14) Jason McDonald 54.5 $4.50
9 REVOLUTIONARY MISS (17) Kerrin McEvoy 54.5 $18
10 RUSSIAN CONQUEST (16) Tommy Berry 54.5 $10
11 QUEEN OF THE BALL (3) Rachel King 54.5 $14
12 FIREBURN (2) Brenton Avdulla 54.5 $11
13 OJAI (12) Chad Schofield 54.5 $71
14 SEVEN VEILS (19) Josh Parr 54.5 $26
15 LADY LAGUNA (13) Linda Meech 54.5 $41
16 SHE’S EXTREME (6) Brett Prebble 54.5 $8
Emergencies
17 SWEET RIDE (9) Jean Van Overmiere 56.5 $61
18 MILLANE (1) – 56.5 $101
19 SEMILLION (18) – 56.5 $201
20 MAN IN MIRROR (4) – 56.5 $201
