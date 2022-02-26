Harvey Norman’s warning on price hikes

The furnishings and electronics large has mentioned shoppers might be forking out as a lot as 30 per cent extra for items in coming months.

Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey has warned the price of electronics, home equipment and furnishings might rise between 5 and 30 per cent as delivery prices skyrocket.

The 82-year-old, who’s the retailer’s government chairman, mentioned the worth of delivery and logistics had soared, leading to merchandise turning into costlier.

“Shipping containers used to cost $2000, now it’s $12,000 and the prices on your lounge go up by 10 per cent to 20 per cent,” he instructed the Sydney Morning Herald.

“You name it, no matter what product you come in to buy today, it’s dearer than yesterday, and it will be dearer again tomorrow. Prices are going up by five, 10, 30 per cent.”

Huge delays in getting inventory from abroad akin to China was additionally inflicting complications, however the retailer revealed the corporate had arrange 50 new warehouses across the nation during the last 18 months to carry extra inventory.

Harvey declared the times of ultra-cheap electronics and furnishings have been over, in accordance with the Australian Financial Review, however mentioned prospects might nonetheless nab a deal.

“Customers are coming into our stores at the moment, and we’ve still got a lot of products that are priced a lot cheaper than what we can buy it for at the moment, so we can deal a bit on price,” he instructed the AFR.

Harvey Norman skilled its first drop in gross sales and earnings for the reason that begin of the pandemic, with whole gross sales for the six months to the tip of December down 6.2 per cent to $4.9 billion with lockdowns blamed for the consequence.

The retail boss mentioned he would have been joyful break even after retailer closures throughout the Delta outbreak precipitated Harvey Norman to take successful, whereas there have been fears over the arrival of Omicron.

But he mentioned commerce has been sturdy prior to now three months.

In December, whitegoods, televisions and small home equipment have been widespread, whereas for the primary fours months of the monetary yr its bestsellers included computer systems, screens, printers and webcams as a result of working from dwelling.

“We have started off very well in January/February, which is stronger than we thought,” Harvey added.

“There’s no reason to believe at this stage it is going to change, and if it doesn’t, we will have quite a good second half.”