Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld

A New York appeals courtroom upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault conviction, rejecting the disgraced film producer’s arguments that the trial choose made a number of errors that tainted the trial.

Weinstein was interesting his February 2020 conviction and 23-year jail sentence for assaulting former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

“We reject (the) defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects,” a unanimous five-judge panel of the Appellate Division in Manhattan mentioned on Thursday, discovering no errors that may warrant overturning Weinstein’s conviction or sentence.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, mentioned Weinstein will attraction the choice to New York state’s highest courtroom, the Court of Appeals. “We are disappointed and sad for Mr. Weinstein,” Engelmayer mentioned.

The verdict was thought-about a landmark within the #MeToo motion the place girls got here ahead to accuse dozens of highly effective males of sexual misconduct. Many view the accusations towards Weinstein, which surfaced in 2017, the important thing spark for that motion.

Weinstein, 70, has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

He made seven arguments for overturning his conviction, together with that rape prices have been based mostly on inadequate proof.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose predecessor Cyrus Vance first criminally charged Weinstein, welcomed Thursday’s determination, and mentioned he was “grateful to the brave survivors in this case for their remarkable courage and candor.”

Weinstein is jailed in California, the place he was extradited final yr and awaits trial on 11 prices of alleged misconduct towards 5 girls in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein had pleaded not responsible to rape and sexual assault prices in Los Angeles. His legal professionals there have argued that a few of the prices needs to be thrown out as a result of the statute of limitations had expired.