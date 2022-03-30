Haryana Bus Driver Garlanded With Shoes For Not Participating In Strike

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma stated an FIR has been registered on the criticism

Chandigarh:

A Haryana Roadways bus driver was garlanded with footwear whereas a conductor was additionally heckled allegedly by some staff at Dabwali in Sirsa district as they refused to take part within the nationwide strike known as by central commerce unions, an official assertion stated on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma stated an FIR has been registered on the criticism of the motive force and the conductor.

Public transport providers have been affected in Haryana for 2 days because the Roadways staff got here in assist of the nationwide strike known as by central commerce unions on March 28-29 to protest in opposition to the Centre’s alleged mistaken insurance policies.

Mr Sharma stated it’s everybody’s democratic proper to protest but when staff misbehaves by garlanding their colleagues with footwear, then strict motion would definitely be taken in opposition to these discovered responsible.

Along with the authorized motion, strict departmental motion too shall be taken in opposition to such staff, he added as per an official assertion.

“Sharma said this in reference to the incident where a Haryana Roadways driver was garlanded with shoes for not taking part in the strike in Dabwali, Sirsa district (on Tuesday). In this strike, the bus conductor was also heckled by (some of) the employees (who had joined the strike) as he refused to participate in the said protest,” the assertion stated.

Police have additionally made some arrests within the matter, the minister stated.

“Such people who indulge in such actions will not be spared,” he stated.

Mr Sharma stated in the course of the two-day strike, basic managers of the Roadways did a “good job” in some districts and bought numerous buses plying on the roads however basic managers of some districts failed to take action.

Departmental motion has been initiated in opposition to such basic managers, he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Sharma alleged that the worker unions are spreading rumours and misinformation in regards to the privatisation of the Haryana Roadways.

He stated the reality is the federal government is repeatedly rising the variety of buses within the fleet of Roadways. Recently, 2,000 Roadways staff have additionally been promoted, he added.

“Haryana Roadways is leading in the country. The general public will not face any kind of trouble,” he stated.

On Monday, Sarbat Singh Punia, a frontrunner of the joint entrance of 10 unions of Roadways staff, had alleged that the BJP led Haryana authorities was not strengthening the Haryana Roadways fleet.

“This indicates their intent to promote privatisation of the transport services. There were 4,200 buses in the Haryana Roadways fleet about six years ago, which have been reduced to 2,600 now and route permits are given to promote private buses.

“Haryana Roadways wants 10,000 buses in its fleet however the authorities isn’t paying heed (to it),” Mr Punia had claimed.