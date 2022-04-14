Has tourism in Spain finally recovered after two years of the pandemic?

It’s the final word Spanish tenting vacation dream, organising your tent proper on the seaside and waking as much as a spectacular coastal view and the sound of the waves gently lapping in opposition to the shore.

But is that this even doable or authorized? Are you really allowed to camp or sleep at any seashores in Spain?

The quick reply is that sadly wild tenting on the seaside in Spain just isn’t allowed.

Why is it not allowed?

The causes for limiting tenting on the seaside vary from well being and security to safety and respecting the surroundings. This implies that there are very strict rules in terms of tenting or sleeping on the seaside.

Is tenting on the seaside ever allowed beneath particular circumstances?

As talked about above, typically wild tenting on the seaside, which means not at a chosen campsite, just isn’t allowed in Spain. You are nevertheless capable of request particular permission from the native authorities to take action beneath very particular circumstances.

Keep in thoughts although, in line with the Spanish Federation of Campsite Entrepreneurs (FEEC) the native authorities not often grant such permission, until you have got a specific purpose or must camp by the seaside, reminiscent of for environmental analysis. Simply tenting on the seaside for tourism is not going to be allowed.

What about sleeping on the sand with out a tent?

How about if you happen to don’t intend to camp on the seaside, however you simply need to sleep on the sand in a sleeping bag? Unfortunately, that is typically not allowed both and if you happen to’re noticed, you could possibly be fined by the native Ayuntamiento or Town Hall or informed to maneuver on.

But it’s not only a query of being fined, it’s additionally a well being and security danger to sleep on the seaside. If you’re in an city space you’re liable to folks stealing your belongings whereas sleeping.

Big tractors and different autos will typically additionally drive alongside the seashores at night time or within the early hours of the morning, cleansing and raking the sand, and should not see you if you happen to’re sleeping there at nighttime.

While adjustments within the tides are minimal in Spain, relying on the place you’re, tides and large waves may be a danger issue.

Can I park my campervan or caravan subsequent to the seaside?

OK, so you’ll be able to’t camp in a tent on the seaside or sleep straight on the sand, with out the chance of incurring a tremendous, however what about parking your caravan or campervan proper subsequent to the seaside and nonetheless waking as much as that unimaginable sea view?

As talked about above, wild tenting in Spain just isn’t allowed, even in a campervan, you need to discover applicable campsites to remain the night time.

However, there’s one predominant caveat to this rule. You are allowed to park your campervan anyplace the place parking is permitted and sleep in it for the night time, offering that you’re not exhibiting that you simply’re tenting there. This means that you would be able to’t arrange awnings, tables and chairs or different tenting gear, it should look as if you’re merely parked.

General Traffic Regulations state that they “prohibit parking and circulation, as well as camping and camping sites, 20 meters from the beach in an urban area or 100 meters in a rural area, counted from the seashore”.

This implies that so long as it doesn’t appear like you’re tenting, you should still be capable of discover an official parking space that meets these guidelines and nonetheless gives a shocking sea view.

Read here to seek out out the campervan and motorhome guidelines for every area in Spain and the way lengthy you’re permitted to park in a single place.

Places the place you’ll be able to nonetheless camp close to the seaside

The excellent news is that tenting could be very widespread in Spain and there are a whole bunch of campsites everywhere in the nation. The newest figures accessible confirmed that there have been 527 campsites throughout the nation in 2020 (in 2019 there have been over 700).

Many of those campsites are certainly positioned alongside the coast and several other are in actual fact proper subsequent to the seaside. This means that you would be able to nonetheless fulfill that dream of unzipping your tent door within the morning and waking as much as that fabulous seaside view.

Some of the preferred areas for coastal campsites in Spain embrace the Costa del Azahar and the Costa Blanca in Valencia, the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada in Catalonia, the Costa Tropical and the Costa de la Luz in Andalusia, and throughout the Balearic and the Canary Islands.