Hasan Ali signs for Lancashire for six County Championship games

Hasan Ali will play county cricket for the primary time in his profession after signing a contract with Lancashire for six County Championship fixtures.

Hasan, 27, was the third-highest Test wicket-taker in 2021 with 41 wickets at 16.07 and is the ninth Pakistan participant to signal a county contract for this season after Shan Masood (Derbyshire), Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah (each Gloucestershire), Mohammad Abbas (Hampshire), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Middlesex), Mohammad Rizwan (Sussex), Azhar Ali (Worcestershire) and Haris Rauf (Yorkshire).

“I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career,” Hasan mentioned. “Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium which holds special memories for me, after making my T20 International debut against England there in 2016.

“I’m very proud to comply with within the footsteps of Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, who all the time talks so extremely of his time with Lancashire. I am unable to wait to hitch up with the squad in April and I hope to make a big contribution within the video games that I play.”

Hasan will arrive in Manchester at the start of April following Pakistan’s series against Australia and will be available for Lancashire’s season opener against Kent at Canterbury on April 14. His final appearance will come against Essex on May 19.

Lancashire were pipped to the Championship title by Warwickshire on the final day of the 2021 season and will be expected to compete again this year.

The signing of Hasan – who will be their second overseas player in the Championship alongside captain Dane Vilas – further strengthens a seam attack which features Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Luke Wood and Danny Lamb. James Anderson, who was recently left out of England’s tour of the Caribbean, is also set to be available in the early stages of the season.

Glen Chapple, Lancashire’s head coach, said: “Hasan is a high-quality participant and has a wonderful document in first-class and Test match cricket. We consider that his red-ball expertise will complement our bowling assault properly and that the expertise he has gained at worldwide degree can carry lots into our dressing room.”