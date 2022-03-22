Hatchet-wielding attacker at Canada mosque charged for possible hate-motivated attack, police say





The costs in opposition to Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old Mississauga resident, embody assault with a weapon; administering noxious substance with intent to hazard life or trigger bodily hurt; possession of a weapon for a harmful goal; utter risk to trigger loss of life or bodily hurt; carrying hid weapon; and mischief to non secular property, based on the discharge.

The tried assault befell Saturday round 7 a.m. native time at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the course of the daybreak prayer of Fajr, police mentioned. The mosque mentioned in a Facebook post the suspect who walked in was additionally armed with “numerous other sharp edged weapons.”

Noonrani Sairally, who’s been attending the mosque for greater than a decade, instructed CNN Monday he heard a noise about seven to 10 minutes after the congregation began morning prayers.

“I heard a hissing noise over the sound system followed by a scream and when I turned around, I saw this man with a can of bear spray and a hatchet in his hand,” he mentioned.

Sairally mentioned that is when worshippers, who had been lined up in the course of the mosque, instantly approached the attacker and pinned him to the bottom. “He (the attacker) didn’t realize the spray was making noise so that immediately alerted people in the first row,” Sairally mentioned. “One of the young fellows in that row saw the hatchet and acted very quickly to knock it out of his hand. Then everyone quickly jumped on him and pushed him to the floor.” The attacker did not say something as worshippers waited for police to reach as a result of he had inhaled bear spray and was having bother respiratory, Sairally mentioned. Worshippers sustained minor accidents from the bear spray, police mentioned. Omar had a bail listening to in entrance of the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our community and we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” mentioned Superintendent Rob Higgs, commander of 12 Division within the launch. “This is an ongoing investigation led by 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and we will continue to work closely with our community partners as our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Divisional Mobilization Officers continue to engage with faith leaders and community members.” Mississauga is about 15 miles southwest of Toronto within the province of Ontario.

