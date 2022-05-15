“Hate Remains A Stain On Soul Of America”: Biden On Mass Shooting

US authorities had been “still gathering the facts,” Biden stated. (FILE)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden provided a potent condemnation of racist extremism Sunday after a murderous rampage in Buffalo, and he referred to as for residents to finish the hate that continues to be a “stain on the soul of America.”

“A lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and a hateful soul, shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon” in western New York state, Biden stated in Washington at a service for fallen US cops.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” the president stated.

US authorities had been “still gathering the facts,” Biden added.

But he famous that the Justice Department has introduced it’s investigating the rampage “as a hate crime, racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism.”

“Hearts are heavy once again,” Biden stated, “but our resolve must never, ever waver.”

The suspected shooter was arrested on the scene in Buffalo, the place 13 individuals in whole had been shot, 11 of them Black.

Police rushed to answer emergency calls and finally subdued and detained the 18-year-old suspect, who they stated was sporting physique armor, carried a semi-automatic assault rifle, and live-streamed the horrific assault on a social media platform.

