Hate speech case: SAJBD welcomes Bongani Masuku, Cosatu apology | News24

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has welcomed an apology which former Cosatu chief Bongani Masuku and the congress made to the Jewish group for an announcement Masuku made in 2009.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ordered Masuku to tender an “unconditional apology” to the Jewish group.

The apex court docket took greater than two years to ship the judgment.

On Tuesday, SAJBD nationwide director Wendy Kahn mentioned the apology was acquired on 23 February.

Kahn mentioned:

We are happy that the courts have affirmed that there isn’t a place for statements which are dangerous, that incite hurt and propagate hatred in our constitutional democracy.

“This brings to a close a long-running dispute involving many years of litigation between the parties.

“We hope that henceforth our two organisations, even after we disagree, will at all times interact with one different in a spirit of tolerance and mutual respect.”

News24 previously reported that Masuku made four statements relating to the fight between Israel and Palestine.

The court found that one of the four statements constituted hate speech in terms of Section 10(1) of the Equality Act.

That statement was made on 10 February 2009 during a lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand, hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Young Communist League.

He said:

As we struggle to liberate Palestine from the racists, fascists, and Zionists who belong to the era of their friend Hitler! We must not apologise; every Zionist must be made to drink the bitter medicine they are feeding our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“We should goal them, expose them, and do all that’s wanted to topic them to perpetual struggling till they withdraw from the land of others and cease their savage assaults on human dignity. Every Palestinian who suffers is a direct assault on all of us.”

In its ruling, the Constitutional Court upheld the Equality Court’s finding that a reasonable person would understand the statement as something based on Jewishness as an ethnicity – not on anti-Zionism.

“This was primarily due to the assertion’s reference to ‘Hitler’ as a result of an inexpensive reader would have famous {that a} reference to Hitler to a bunch which was predominately Jewish was used due to their Jewish ethnicity and id. After all, Hitler’s anti-Semitic extermination marketing campaign was not restricted to folks of the Jewish religion or ethnicity who recognized as Zionists.”

The South African Human Rights Commission additionally discovered Masuku responsible of hate speech in 2009.

