‘Have admired Dhoni and Jadeja a lot’ – MI’s new recruit Tilak Varma expresses desire to play against CSK to gain ‘confidence’

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians newly recruit Tilak Varma desires to play in opposition to his staff’s arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) within the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 19-year previous middle-order batsman has mentioned that the match in opposition to CSK will give him a great deal of confidence.

Varma got here to mild after he scored a swashbuckling 110 off 119 balls in opposition to Pakistan within the U-19 Asia Cup performed in September 2019. Thanks to his knock, India comfortably beat Pakistan by 60 runs. Recognizing his expertise, MI bagged the left-handed batsman at a value of INR 1.7 crore from his base value of INR 20 lakh.

I had a dream of enjoying for MI since childhood: Tilak Varma

“I have watched Sachin [Tendulkar] sir and Rohit [Sharma] bhai a lot while I was growing up and it has been a dream of mine since childhood to play for MI one day. I feel like it is going to be a great experience. I’m eager to get started as soon as possible. MI also has this unique spirit of bouncing back from tough situations,” Varma was quoted by Mumbai Indians’ official web site.

“Whenever it felt like they’d lose a sport, the staff at all times discovered a option to win. I then felt that there was one thing completely different about this staff and it at all times motivated me. It at all times felt like a household and the followers simply make all of it the higher.

“I think that would be CSK. I have admired MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for a long time. So doing well and winning a match for MI against them will give me great confidence,” he added.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.