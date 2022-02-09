Have been putting in hard yards, glad with my performance in 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna | Cricket News – Times of India

AHMEDABAD: Pacer Prasidh Krishna , who emerged star performer in India’s 44-win within the second ODI, mentioned that he has been striving to get constant and was happy that his efforts paid off on Wednesday.The lanky Karnataka pacer returned with positive figures of 4/12 and drew reward from his skipper.

“It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then,” Prasidh mentioned in the course of the post-match press convention.

“I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through.

For his outstanding match-winning bowling display in the 2nd #INDvWI ODI, @prasidh43 bags the Man of the Match awar… https://t.co/HexLJCXAyh — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644424793000

“But over time, we practised collectively as a workforce. We have had plans and we’ve been very clear on what we wished to work on. And glad it paid off as we speak,” the 25-year-old pacer mentioned.

Suryakumar Yadav additionally performed an important function in India’s win together with his 64-run knock towards the West Indies.

9⃣ Overs3⃣ Maidens1⃣2⃣ Runs4⃣ Wickets@prasidh43 put on a fantastic show with the ball & played a key role in… https://t.co/aYrotUaFEs — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644426358000

Skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his reward for Prasidh, who conceded in solely 12 runs in 9 overs. He termed Prasidh’s spell as the most effective he has seen in latest occasions.

“That was one thing flattering for me as a result of he (Rohit) has been enjoying cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I’m very joyful,” the pacer said.

“Personally, like I mentioned, I’ve been placing in yards and attempting to do that for fairly a while now, so I’m glad it occurred as we speak,” he added.

Prasidh said the Motera track was favourable for bowlers and that also helped him.

“The pitch was extra beneficial for the bowlers. There was extra buy within the wicket. The lengths I used to be hitting on had been very related, however the additional assist was aiding my bowling,” he elaborated.