“Have Not Seen My Children In 5 Weeks”: Ukraine Minister To NDTV

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its second month

New Delhi:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an unique interview to NDTV, on Wednesday mentioned that he has not seen seen his kids in 5 months as a result of Russian invasion, shining a light-weight on the emotional and psychological affect of the battle.

“Russian attacks have killed hundreds of women and children in Ukraine. I haven’t seen my own children in 5 weeks. I speak to them on phone sometimes. I also have two dogs and have not seen them either. It is shameful; it is devastating,” mentioned the 40-year-old Kuleba.

Sanctions-wise, the Minister mentioned lots has been finished, however “as long as the war continues, more needs to be done”.

“We (Ukraine) are on the right side of history. We have the right to demand our rights,” he mentioned, stressing that his nation has to struggle in any respect prices. “We have no right to lose this war.”

“We want Russia’s constructive words to be matched with constructive moves. We are on the right side of history. We didn’t invade anyone. The initial assumption that the war would be over in a couple of day has been proven wrong. Now, we are in the second month,” mentioned Mr Kuleba.