‘Have to lie’: Barnaby repeats RAT claim

Barnaby Joyce has doubled down on his declare that individuals are “hoarding” fast antigen checks (RATs) as he seeks to downplay the federal authorities’s duty for the nationwide scarcity.

The Deputy Prime Minister on Sunday claimed it was only a “matter of fact” that folks have been shopping for extra checks than they wanted and that the stockpiling was contributing to provide points.

“There are certainly other big issues at play, but if you deny that RATs are being hoarded at all, to deny it would be, I’d have to lie. Because people are, businesses are,” he instructed Sky News.

“And that’s just like, people hoard toilet paper and hoard other things. I don’t know why they do that. But are you going to say that doesn’t happen as well? Of course it does.”

State and territory leaders – together with Prime Minister Scott Morrison – have shifted away from utilizing “gold standard” PCR testing to fast antigen checks, that are faster and could be accomplished at residence.

But the checks have proved extraordinarily exhausting to come back by, with kits being offered at exorbitant costs at retailers throughout the nation.

Mr Joyce first made the hoarding accusation throughout a trainwreck interview with the ABC earlier within the week through which he additionally claimed Australians weren’t dying from Covid.

His hoarding declare was met with a fierce backlash from company Australia, which accused him of deflecting from the federal government’s provide woes.

Mr Joyce was requested on Sunday if he understood why individuals have been pissed off with what he had mentioned about RATs.

“Well, if they frustrated, I apologise for that,” he mentioned.

“But the issue is if they say they’re frustrated, because people are holding them, well, that’s a problem you have to take up with the people hoarding them.”

More than six million concession card holders throughout the nation have entry to 10 free RATs every month at collaborating pharmacies beneath a Morrison authorities scheme.

Pharmacists proceed to report provide points, however Mr Joyce mentioned some 400,000 free checks had been distributed for the reason that program launched final Monday.

Mr Joyce mentioned the Morrison authorities was bringing in “millions of RATs now”, with 33 million kits as a result of arrive in February.

“So you manage these things as you go along. You find these RATs. But finding them, obviously they’re not made in Australia, they’re made around the world,” he mentioned.

“And our problems are not much different to any other country’s problems. We’re all desperately trying to locate and find these tests.”

Anthony Albanese on Sunday mentioned all Australians ought to get a sure variety of free fast checks that might be coated by Medicare.

“There is not any provide. Everywhere I‘ve been around this entire country, there has been an issue with a failure of supply and that is creating major issues,” the Opposition Leader told the ABC.

“You have aged care facilities shut around the country because there aren’t sufficient fast antigen checks out there for the employees, and that’s having monumental penalties.”