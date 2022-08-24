Have you ever seen an emu yawn? Bindi Irwin shares incredible video

Bindi Irwin, daughter of Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin, is an avid Instagram consumer. Her web page is full of quite a few videos and images that present unbelievable animals. Just like her latest shared which exhibits an emu yawning. There is a chance that the sweet video will go away you smiling.

She posted the video with a easy caption. “Emu yawns are the best,” it reads. She additionally tagged Australia Zoo in her submit. It is a zoo that’s managed by Bindi Irwin, her mom Terri, and her brother Robert Irwin.

The video opens to point out the chook in its enclosure. At first, the emu retains on trying on the digital camera. Within moments, the chook yawns in a really cute means. What makes the video unbelievable to look at is the cuteness of the creature.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted two days in the past. The share has additionally gathered near 31,500 likes. Since being posted, the video has prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“So cute,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Beautiful animal, thank you for sharing,” expressed one other. “OMG! Such a beautiful emu,” commented a 3rd. “Emu’s are so funny. My dad raises them and I have a favorite one named Footsie. He always wants to see what you have to eat and loves to peck at your feet,” wrote a fourth.