Have You Heard Of This 10 Ft. Long Dosa? Finishing This Could Make You Win Rs. 71,000

Crispy, paper-thin, and typically full of varied sorts of fillings, dosas are at all times a delight to have! You can most likely have it for any meal, and it’s sure to make you fulfill you to your core. In reality, all of us have come to like dosa a lot that we will simply discover this well-known South Indian deal with in little nooks and corners of the nation. But, regardless of the love we’ve for this delicacy, may you ever end a ten ft. lengthy model of it? Yes, you learn that proper! Even although a ten ft. lengthy dosa sounds unbelievable, it absolutely exists. And that is not solely it; in the event you end this whole dosa, then you definately additionally get to win Rs. 71,000! Don’t consider us? Well, test it out your self!

In a video uploaded by Instagram meals blogger @delhi_tummy, we will see the making of this 10ft lengthy dosa. The video begins with the seller spreading out the dosa batter on a tawa. After the tawa is filled with batter, he oils it and cooks it. Once it’s virtually carried out, he provides a layer of aloo masala on the dosa. After folding it, the dosa is served with bowls stuffed with sambhar, chutneys and additional aloo masala. Lastly, he garnishes it with cheese. As per @delhi_tummy, you’ll find this dosa at Swami Shakti Sagar, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Take a have a look at it right here:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been seen 4.2 million occasions, has 338K likes and hundreds of feedback! Many individuals have stated that this dosa seems scrumptious. They additionally added that they want to strive it. One consumer wrote, “Wow so delicious. I want to try this.” Some individuals have additionally inquired in regards to the value of it.

In distinction, others have questioned why he added cheese to it. A consumer wrote, “Stop putting cheese on everything yaar.” Another individual stated, “Why did he add cheese in the end?”

What do you concentrate on this 10ft lengthy dosa? Would you have the ability to end it? Let us know within the feedback under!

