Have you seen this man? Cops searching for man over ‘bogus investment scheme’ | News24

Police within the Free State are searching for Moeketsi Ntshasa for allegedly working a bogus funding scheme.

In an announcement, they named Moeketsi Ntshasa as somebody who may “help unlock the investigation into the bogus investment scheme”.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo stated, between 2018 and 2021, the victims allegedly invested their cash in an organization referred to as Integrated Investment Inn.

They had been apparently promised an curiosity return of 10%.

“The victims did not receive their money as promised and the company is no longer available from their place of business in Ladybrand. As a result, the victims suffered a total loss of R15 million.”

Anyone with info that will help in finding Ntshasa is requested to contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Sidwell Mpholo at 082 372 0386.

Any info obtained could be handled with strict confidentiality, Singo stated.