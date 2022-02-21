Haven’t spoken to Gujarat Titans about my exact role but I’m flexible to bat anywhere: Matthew Wade

Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Matthew Wade, is waiting for his comeback within the Indian Premier League, after being roped in by the Gujarat Titans for INR 2.40 crore on the not too long ago concluded mega public sale. Wade, who final performed within the IPL method again in 2011 when he represented the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), instructed he’s keen to play any function that the group desires him to fill in.

While the southpaw often dons the openers hat for the Hobart Hurricanes within the Big Bash League, he has been enjoying out the finisher’s function to nice impact for the nationwide facet within the shortest format of the sport. Therefore, having gained loads of expertise over his T20 profession, Wade instructed that he’s comfy enjoying at any given slot within the Titan’s batting order.

“I haven’t spoken to them exactly about what my role will be, but I would assume anywhere from opening down to seven I’m pretty comfortable with. It doesn’t worry me too much. If middle-order comes my way, then it’s another opportunity to get some game time in and play that role,” Wade was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Feel blessed I’ve been given the prospect to play IPL once more: Matthew Wade

The 34-year-old performed arguably his finest T20I innings 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE in opposition to Pakistan within the semi-finals. Chasing 178, Australia had been in a spot of hassle when Wade performed a blinder of an innings at No. 7, hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for 3 consecutive sixes to seal an unlikely win for Australia, who later went on to turn into the eventual champions. However, the batter reiterated his means on the high of the order as nicely stating that he has sufficient expertise opening the innings in T20 cricket.

“I know what I can do at the top of the order. I’ve done it for a long period of time now as well. I’m just really, really happy that I got the opportunity. It’s been a long time since I have. I feel blessed in that I’ve been given the chance to go over there and play IPL again,” he concluded

Wade, who confirmed prolific kind within the not too long ago concluded five-match T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, will probably be donning the Gujarat colors on the fifteenth version of the IPL slated to start in March. The franchisee making its debut on the event will probably be led by Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Aside from Pandya, the Gujarat Titans additionally drafted in Shubman Gill and Afghanistan’s star bowler, Rashid Khan earlier than finishing their squad on the public sale desk.