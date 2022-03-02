Hawaii to lift COVID-19 travel quarantine rules this month

Hawaii plans to carry its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for vacationers later this month

HONOLULU — Hawaii plans to carry its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for vacationers this month, which means that beginning on March 26 these arriving from different locations within the U.S. will not have to indicate proof of vaccination or a detrimental take a look at to keep away from sequestering themselves for 5 days.

Hawaii is the one U.S. state to implement a coronavirus quarantine program of this sort.

Gov. David Ige stated at a information convention the requirement saved lives and was a significant component in limiting the unfold of COVID-19 within the islands. Hawaii has one of many lowest coronavirus an infection charges within the nation.

The quarantine interval for vacationers lasted 14 days when Hawaii first imposed it in March 2020. The state later created testing and vaccination exemptions.

The state screened 11.3 million passengers for the reason that testing exemption was launched in October 2020, Ige stated.

Those arriving in Hawaii from exterior the nation nonetheless should adhere to U.S. federal tips, which range relying on American citizenship. International vacationers don’t have to quarantine however nonetheless want proof of vaccination and a detrimental take a look at.

The governor stated he would preserve Hawaii’s indoor masks mandate no less than by means of March 25, and could be evaluating whether or not to carry it after that. Hawaii is final state within the nation with a statewide mandate in impact.

The governor stated state Department of Health will evaluation suggestions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier than he decides, Ige stated.

Ige stated he desires to ensure that public colleges will be capable to proceed with in-person studying. He stated extra folks can be touring as spring break comes, which might enhance the presence of the coronavirus at colleges.

“The pandemic is not over. Tragically, we continue to see those that we know and love continue to suffer from COVID-19,” he stated.

The governor stated he was happy with how the neighborhood responded the pandemic.

“It is about the people, place and culture of all of us here, coming from diverse backgrounds but always understanding that there is a bigger reason to be willing to sacrifice individual needs to benefit the community,” Ige stated. “And over and over again, we were willing to do that.”