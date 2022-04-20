Hawk got stuck in a picnic table in New York and was rescued. Watch bird video

When animals and birds come too near civilization, they usually get themselves caught up in conditions that aren’t probably the most beneficial. Just like this one red-tailed hawk that sadly obtained itself trapped on a picnic desk. And the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took to their Facebook web page with a purpose to share a video of this chicken getting rescued.

The Facebook video was uploaded with the caption that reads, “On April 4, Orleans County ECO Fonda responded to a complaint of a hawk in distress at Lakeside State Park in the town of Carlton. When Officer Fonda arrived, he found a juvenile red-tailed hawk with its leg caught in a picnic table, unable to free itself. ECO Fonda safely freed the hawk from its precarious perch and released it unharmed.”

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 18 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who praised the rescue efforts. It has additionally obtained greater than 5.4 lakh views on it up to now. And the numbers solely maintain taking pictures up.

A Facebook consumer wrote, “Great! So glad someone was hiking there and knew who to call! Such an unlikely situation for the hawk!” “Great job, glad to see that the bird was uninjured….Thank you officer.” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “God Bless you! Thank You so much for your help and compassion for our wildlife! You picked the very right career!” A fourth hilariously commented, “Not even a thank you for the ECO. Such an ungrateful hawk.” The remark was accompanied with a laughing face emoji.

