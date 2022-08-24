Hawkins named skipper as 12 new faces earn All-Australian selection
First-timers Jack Sinclair, of St Kilda, GWS’ Sam Taylor and Carlton’s operating backman Adam Saad accomplished the again six.
There have been few surprises throughout the centre line, with Brownlow contender Oliver named within the center, with the ruck-rover and rover roles allotted to Cripps and one other sturdy contender for the league’s best-and-fairest, Lachie Neale.
Fremantle gun Andrew Brayshaw was topped the AFLPA’s MVP on Wednesday night time however was relegated to the bench within the All-Australian workforce. That he was lacking from the beginning 18 is certain to be one of many factors of conjecture.
Star Swan Callum Mills, named on a wing, earned his first jumper after 132 AFL matches, whereas Gold Coast’s Miller featured on the opposite wing.
The half-forward line was imposing, with dynamic Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron named at centre-half-forward, whereas his Cats teammate Hawkins was named within the full-forward slot.
Demon Petracca was chosen on one ahead flank, whereas Richmond’s Shai Bolton, one of many most-improved gamers this season, took the opposite flank.
There was no shock as Geelong’s Tyson Stengle was named in the appropriate ahead pocket, with one other pleasing story of 2022, Carlton’s Charlie Curnow, grabbing the opposite pocket.
Having received the minor premiership and preventing with Melbourne for premiership favouritism, Geelong have 5 gamers within the workforce – Hawkins, Cameron, Stengle, Stewart and Blicavs – whereas the subsequent greatest represented golf equipment have been the Demons (4) and Carlton (three). Twelve of the league’s 18 golf equipment equipped at the very least one consultant.
Unsurprisingly, the final gamers picked – this 12 months’s interchange Blicavs, Brayshaw, Sydney’s Isaac Heeney and Port Adelaide’s Connor Rozee – will come up for probably the most debate about their spots on condition that gamers of the calibre of Bulldogs Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae, Carlton’s Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering, Brisbane’s Charlie Cameron and Richmond’s Daniel Rioli missed out.
