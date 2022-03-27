Hawks arrest 2 people, including convicted fraudster, for alleged government tender scam | News24

Richard Jjuuko and Lillian Raesibe Masilela have been arrested for fraud.

Two individuals, together with a convicted fraudster, have been arrested in reference to a authorities tender rip-off.

The fraudster’s modus operandi was allegedly to persuade the sufferer that he had been awarded a young.

The fraudster was arrested on the identical day he was convicted in one other fraud-related matter.

A convicted fraudster and his alleged confederate have been arrested in reference to a Department of Water and Sanitation tender rip-off.

They had been arrested after allegedly convincing the complainant within the case into believing that he had been awarded a young to produce the division in Pretoria with 55 Zallex water pumps in May 2020.

The complainant was redirected to a Cape Town-based firm, Abitex Top Traders, to produce him with the requested items price roughly R118 372.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the complainant transferred the cash into the checking account offered on the bill.

Mulamu stated:

[When] the [complainant realised] that items weren’t being delivered, he instantly reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria for additional probing.

READ | Alleged online love scammer arrested at Sandton church

Mulamu stated convicted fraudster Richard Jjuuko, 48, allegedly satisfied his co-accused, Lillian Raesibe Masilela, 53, to open a checking account for him and preserve the financial institution card.

The card was used for the rip-off.

A warrant was issued for Jjuuko’s arrest after the complainant went to the Hawks. He was arrested and charged with fraud and cash laundering within the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 9 March 2022 on the identical day he was convicted in one other fraud-related matter.

Mulamu stated Jjuuko’s conviction in the identical courtroom was associated to fraud and cash laundering expenses dedicated in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, and Tzaneen, Limpopo. Jjuuko had pleaded responsible and was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, and a R30 000 positive or six years’ imprisonment.

He was arrested on 26 March 2021 for fraud and cash laundering dedicated in Louis Trichardt and Polokwane involving over R943 000 in one other tender rip-off. In 2018, he had lured the complainant within the case into transferring cash into completely different financial institution accounts.

Mulamu stated the complainant had suffered a lack of over R943 000 for the availability of low-pressure acetylene cylinders, Wayne sprinkler pumps and drill bits to the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

All the merchandise ordered from Cape Town-based registered corporations Meco Engineering, Supreme Engineering and Eisen weren’t delivered, stated Mulamu.

Jjuuko is predicted again in courtroom on 11 April 2022. He will likely be joined by Masilela.

“Masilela was also arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Thursday, 24 March at Mokopane in Limpopo,” added Mulamu.

She additionally appeared in courtroom on Friday and was launched on a warning pending investigations.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.