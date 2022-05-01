Hawks arrest customs official for allegedly demanding R8 000 for the release of minibus | News24

A SARS official has been arrested for corruption.

The Hawks arrested a South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs official within the Northern Cape on Friday on fees of corruption and theft.

The Hawks’ critical organised crime investigation staff and critical corruption investigation staff arrested the 44-year-old official after SARS in Upington acquired a grievance about allegedly corrupt behaviour.

Hawks spokesperson Tebogo Thebe mentioned the complainant alleged that SARS in Kakamas impounded his uncle’s minibus in November final 12 months and that no wonderful was issued.

“He approached the arrested official with a view of having the minibus released. The official then demanded gratification…of R8 000 prior to the minibus being released to its lawful owner,” Thebe added.

The official is anticipated to look within the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.