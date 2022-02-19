Hawks arrest former police reservist in possession of stolen firearm and drugs | News24

A former police reservist has been arrested.

The Hawks on Friday arrested a 43-year-old former police reservist at his house in Leslie, Mpumalanga.

A stolen firearm, a police uniform and medicines, with an estimated road worth of R500 000, had been discovered at his house.

The firearm discovered inside his home was allegedly stolen in 2010 at Leslie police station, when the person was nonetheless a police reservist.

Hawks provincial spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, mentioned the person confronted fees of unlawful possession of a firearm and police uniform, in addition to trafficking medication.

He is predicted to look within the Leslie Magistrate’s Court on Monday.