Hawks arrest more than 80 people countrywide in probe into R21m Sassa fraud | News24

Sassa beneficiaries needed to be reimbursed greater than R21 million following the fraud.

It seems that beneficiary checking account particulars had been modified with out their data.

The Hawks have arrested greater than 80 folks countrywide in reference to social grant fraud which noticed social grant beneficiaries reimbursed greater than R21 million.

In February, the Hawks began investigating allegations that South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds had been being diverted from beneficiaries’ accounts. The allegations date again so far as 2018 after a report was issued by the Public Protector, stated Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

“The allegations stated that around June 2018, when Sassa was issuing the new Sassa-South African Post Office (SAPO) bank cards, some pensioners and other Sassa grant beneficiaries never received their pensions and grants. It was believed that their monies were illegally diverted to other accounts,” stated Nxumalo.

It seems that the beneficiaries’ social grant checking account particulars had been modified with out their data. The cash would then be withdrawn from the brand new account by an unknown individual.

More than 20 000 such instances had been registered with the Post Office by June 2019. More than 12 000 of the grant beneficiaries had been reimbursed for the losses they suffered – the equal of round R21 million.

Sassa has skilled widespread looting in recent times. News24 beforehand reported that between 2015 and 2020 more than R282 million was looted from Sassa.

In 2019 alone, Sassa was defrauded of more than R50 million and needed to spend one other R18 million on an investigation to recoup a number of the cash.

In November 2019, police arrested 61 folks – six of who had been Post Office staff. Another 18 instances had been referred to the Hawks.

“The Hawks are investigating these cases… A total of 80 suspects were arrested in those cases. Cases against six accused were withdrawn pending further investigation, while the others are on trial in various courts around the country. The investigation is continuing,” stated Nxumalo.

