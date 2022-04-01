Hawks bust suspected online scam syndicate in connection with R8m fraud | News24

Seven suspects arrested for being a part of an alleged on-line rip-off syndicate are anticipated to look within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The group, arrested by the Hawks, face fees of fraud and cash laundering.

“The suspects’ apprehension emanates from an extensive investigation relating to business email compromise fraud scam allegations where approximately 500 000 USD (R8 million) was swindled from a United States of America based entity in April 2020 and thereafter transferred into different South African bank accounts,” Brigadier Thandi Mbambo mentioned in an announcement on Thursday.

According to the Hawks, the seven suspects had been arrested following an operation at a number of premises round Johannesburg within the early hours of Thursday.

The 4 males and three ladies are between 25 and 42-years-old.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya recommended the group behind the arrest.

“Organised criminal groups should know that law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an international level to dismantle criminal networks,” he mentioned.