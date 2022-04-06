Hawks conducting ‘further inquiries’ into claims of racism: Kennett

“Can I finally say on this matter: we all want Cyril back with us at Hawthorn. I hope that we can work through the hurt he feels and make him feel welcome and safe in the brown and gold family again.” Kennett’s letter was printed on the identical day that former Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge questioned whether or not his staff did sufficient to help their Indigenous gamers prior to now. AFL chief govt Gillon McLachlan additionally stated on Wednesday that he had spoken to folks across the membership and internally on the league on the Rioli matter. Cyril Rioli and Luke Hodge after the 2015 premiership win. Credit:James Boddington “There are ongoing conversations. I guess the priority is the cultural safety of the players past and present, and obviously, there are lots of conversations going on now,” McLachlan stated.

Asked if the Hawks wanted to decide to a course of just like Collingwood’s Do Better report, McLachlan stated: “I think they are working through the issue and they’ll reach their own conclusions on that, but what the priority is, is the cultural safety of the Indigenous players at the club now and the recent past.” Loading Hodge instructed SEN on Wednesday that he had not been in a position to communicate to Rioli since the article was published by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday. Hodge had moved to the Brisbane Lions when Kennett made a remark concerning the denims Shannyn Rioli was carrying.

“It’s only been the last couple of years with the understanding of things like R U OK? Day – the amount of times we have said to players, ‘Are you OK?’ – but it’s only when you dive a bit deeper and ask pointed questions that you get the right answer and understand their feelings,” Hodge stated. “So you sit back and say, did we ask pointed enough questions and see how Cyril and the other Indigenous players were feeling? Maybe we didn’t ask those pointed questions and it doesn’t sit comfortably with you. “What we have found out over the years is that you don’t just assume that you are showing the right support to people. You have to ask detailed questions, you can’t just say ‘how are ya mate?’, people just shrug it off. You need to show you care and dig a little deeper.” Hodge stated that he didn’t know concerning the racist remark made on a footy journey in 2013 till he learn the article and he clarified {that a} senior participant had tried to mediate the problem on the time. He stated it was by no means taken to the management group which might meet weekly and talk about points across the membership and staff.

“I spoke to the players in the leadership group and players outside the leadership group and found out there was an incident away on a trip at the end of the year and there was a comment made and a player heard it and was very hurt by the comment,” Hodge stated. “There was a senior player there, and he got the two players together and spoke through it. There was an apology made and accepted, and they went on with the rest of the trip. Loading “I asked the senior player, should that have come back to us [the leadership group] and he said that in his mind it was resolved. The three players involved in the discussion resolved it, there was an apology, and it was accepted. “I spoke to all three players, and it’s not about what is said, but it is how it is taken, and I spoke to the Indigenous player who heard that and was hurt by the comment. It was a heartfelt apology and he knew the person and knew that he meant it.

“It was resolved then, and they’ve been mates since and gone on. “You don’t want to diminish what the article was about. The article was about Cyril and Shannyn and even though Cyril had so many great times at the Hawthorn Football Club, there were times he didn’t feel supported and as a senior player, as a teammate, and all teammates are the same – every person on your list you should support and help where you can.” Loading Hodge stated he had spoken with journalist Caroline Wilson to share that the management group had by no means heard concerning the 2013 incident, stated he needed to talk with Rioli when Rioli was prepared, and hoped that Rioli would be part of his former teammates at future celebrations of their premierships collectively. “I tried to reach out to Cyril,” Hodge stated.