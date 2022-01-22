Hawks confiscate R1.2m drug haul, arrest man on N1 highway in Western Cape | News24

The South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Hawks in the Western Cape arrested a 35-year-old man on the N1 close to Beaufort West on Friday after allegedly discovering medicine with an estimated road worth of R1.2 million in a car.

The Beaufort West K9 Unit and Beaufort West Flying Squad arrested the person throughout a joint operation.

“The team stopped a white truck at a vehicle checkpoint on the N1 highway near Beaufort West. It was travelling from Johannesburg and was destined for Cape Town. A search of the truck was conducted, and two brown boxes containing 20 000 suspected mandrax tablets were found and seized for further investigation,” mentioned Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The man is because of seem in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a cost of dealing in illicit medicine.

