Hawks secure more than 4 400 convictions, unit head reveals in first progress briefing in 4 years | News24

Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya revealed this throughout his first media briefing in 4 years in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Lebeya used the briefing to focus on the work the unit had achieved since his appointment 4 years in the past, and famous the progress made in a number of high-profile circumstances in addition to different Hawks successes.

He defined that the directorate’s mandate included the investigation of cash-in-transit robberies, gas theft from Transnet pipelines, in addition to inchoate offences, equivalent to conspiracy to commit against the law and incitement to commit against the law.

Statistics

At current, the Hawks are seized with 22 477 circumstances involving greater than 500 000 costs and a financial worth of greater than R1.5 trillion.

Lebeya mentioned:

These circumstances contain roughly 23 519 suspects of which 12 360 have already been secured at courtroom whereas 11 159 are nonetheless pending to be approached. Of the circumstances underneath investigation, 1 998 have reached the choice stage the place the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is making use of its thoughts.

Lebeya added that during the last 4 monetary years, 12 157 individuals the Hawks had arrested have been introduced earlier than courts. In the identical interval, 4 447 convictions have been secured.

“Let me hasten to mention that the convictions relate to individuals as the charges/counts are much higher.”

The common didn’t reply questions on how lots of the circumstances concerned withdrawals or acquittals.

Lebeya then spent the remainder of his tackle citing quite a few circumstances the Hawks have been engaged on, together with some which have since been finalised.

Corruption

He mentioned corruption was one of many greatest threats in South Africa.

“It also allows the flow of illegal funds, which is the reason that informs the directorate to monitor performance on money laundering charges initiated through criminal investigations,” Lebeya mentioned.

“In strengthening the fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) and Operational Committee have been revitalised in order to fast-track criminal investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.”

He additionally mentioned there have been circumstances that have been prioritised and monitored constantly.

As an instance of a corruption case the Hawks investigated, Lebeya talked about the case of former JB Marks mayor Moses Khumalo, 52, and municipality director, Cyril Hendry,54.

He mentioned:

The arrests emanate from investigations that have been performed by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation regarding an quantity of roughly R5 million which was supposed for the JB Marks municipality however ended up in non-public pockets.

The matter has been postponed to 19 October for trial.

He additionally referenced the extremely publicised VBS mutual financial institution scandal.

“Twenty-seven suspects have been arrested so far. A conviction has also been secured. This follows an intensive, prosecution aimed investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation [team] into inappropriate administering of state funds into the Venda Mutual Bank by the municipalities.”

“More suspects are anticipated to be arrested throughout the course of the investigation as about 20 municipalities in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng misplaced practically R1.6 billion after illegally investing with the financial institution. The investigators have gathered greater than 2 391 statements.

The fundamental case has been postponed to three October 2022 for trial.

Lebeya touched on the legal circumstances involving Bosasa, former State Security Agency Bongani Bongo and the corruption case involving the alleged misappropriation of funds throughout preparations for the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela..

In addition, he talked about different pending issues and successes in circumstances involving cash-in-transit heists, copper theft, human trafficking and drug trafficking.