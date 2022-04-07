Hawks seek full picture on Rioli saga

Hawthorn will search enter from present and previous gamers and officers and the AFL concerning the therapy of Indigenous gamers highlighted by former champion Cyril Rioli earlier than deciding on what motion the membership takes.

The Hawks say that the membership continues to be gathering data from “Hawthorn people” and attempting to get a fuller image of whether or not there are every other incidents or occasions which have offended Indigenous gamers, in addition to those mentioned by Rioli and his wife Shannyn, earlier than figuring out their subsequent step.

The Hawks haven’t but dedicated to any formal investigation or inquiry. They say that, at this stage, they want extra details about what may need occurred on the membership.

They haven’t but determined what degree of inquiry is required, and whether or not an unbiased occasion is required to look into any alleged mistreatment of Indigenous gamers at Hawthorn. Rioli and his spouse advised The Age about incidents which have soured their relationship with the membership, which Rioli says could be the final membership he would cope with on account of his experiences.

Hawthorn chief government Justin Reeves advised The Age that the membership was “very much in the listening phase” moderately than dedicated to a plan of action, having additionally spoken to the AFL concerning the Rioli state of affairs. He mentioned the membership wanted to collect extra data. President Jeff Kennett, whose feedback about ripped designer denims offended Shannyn Ah-Sam Rioli, wrote to membership members on Wednesday, saying they have been “conducting further inquiries to see if there have been other incidents affecting our past First Nations players.”