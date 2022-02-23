Haylie McCleney of Women’s USA Softball shares Advice for Athletes Everywhere

Haylie McCleney, outfielder for Women’s USA Softball, joins the Inclusion Revolution Radio podcast.



The United States Women’s National Softball crew is a loyal supporter of the Special Olympics motion. In honor of their assist, Haylie McCleney joined the Inclusion Revolution Radio podcast to speak about their partnership with Special Olympics and provides recommendation to younger athletes. Haylie is an expert outfielder on the Women’s USA Softball crew and a power and conditioning coach at Florida A&M University. Her success began early when she received on the Women’s National Softball crew at solely 19 years previous. Originally from smalltown Morris, Alabama, she has diligently educated, gained a number of medals, and competed within the 2020 Olympics. Haylie realized so much from friends and coaches as a mentee about pushing herself to be her greatest and now offers recommendation as a mentor to younger athletes.

Players from the Women’s USA Softball crew usually attend Special Olympics occasions to get to know the athletes and be taught from each other. Haylie mentions that one of many core values of the Women’s Softball crew is that nobody particular person is greater than the crew and inclusion is on the forefront of the whole lot they do. Haylie and her crew wish to assist shine a light-weight on the Special Olympics motion. She stated, “Life is a team sport, and if we can add more members to that team, we’re all going to be better in the long run for it.”

