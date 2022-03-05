Haynes, Lanning lay down a marker as England chase 311

Innings break Australia 310 for 3 (Haynes 130, Lanning 86) vs England

Rachael Haynes compiled an impeccably paced century as Australia laid down the marker for England, setting them 311 to win of their opening World Cup match in Hamilton.

At the midway level of the innings, Haynes had confronted 60 deliveries for her 39 not out, however she reached a career-best ODI rating of 130 off 131 after she and Meg Lanning learn the sport to perfection in a 196-run partnership, Australia’s second-highest for any wicket at a Women’s World Cup.

Lanning posted an exquisite 86 off 110 in a contest that started as an arm-wrestle on a cheesy pitch which made scoring tough via the early phases.

Heather Knight received the toss and opted to bowl first as England opted for seven batters and, regardless of nonetheless taking a vastly skilled bowling assault into the match with Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver and spinner Sophie Ecclestone, their failure to take wickets proved expensive.

Amy Jones saved as much as the stumps from the third over onwards and the plan practically paid off within the sixth. Alyssa Healy stepped ahead making an attempt to steer Shrubsole down to 3rd and missed as Jones gathered cleanly, however Healy’s again foot remained firmly grounded in her crease.

Healy punished something brief or overpitched, and managed to overturn an lbw determination on Sciver’s third supply, a size ball that pitched exterior off and struck the pad in entrance, however ball-tracking confirmed it was narrowly lacking leg stump. Sciver struck three balls later, nevertheless, as Healy tried to clear midwicket and picked out Brunt, who took a simple catch.

At the top of the ability play, Australia have been 37 for 1 and, after 15 overs, their run charge was 3.86. At the top of the sixteenth, there had been simply 31 scoring photographs and though Lanning eased the strain within the subsequent two overs, which went for 13 runs in all, England’s bowlers largely managed to comprise the Australians.

Ecclestone botched an opportunity at tremendous leg after Lanning had taken a swipe at Brunt, the ball dropping in need of fielder, who appeared to choose up the ball late and was gradual to maneuver in.

Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning placed on 196 for the second wicket Getty Images

As the stress mounted on England to take a wicket, Lanning and Haynes each discovered the boundary with deft sweeps. Lanning introduced up the 100-partnership off 125 balls with a vanguard off Cross that cleared mid-on and went for 4. She reached her half-century moments later with a single via backward level after which Haynes moved to fifty on the finish of the identical Shrubsole over.

With 9 wickets in hand and 19 overs remaining, the Australian pair have been free to up the tempo and so they did so with out being rash.

Ecclestone missed a firmly struck return probability off Haynes, who was on 73 on the time, and Haynes swivelled and pulled Brunt for 4 behind sq. to convey up Australia’s 200.

Lanning struck a robust six off Brunt over deep midwicket, however she lastly fell when she slapped Brunt to level, the place Tammy Beaumont took a pointy catch regardless of having appeared to jar her shoulder within the subject a short while earlier than.

That introduced Beth Mooney into the center as Haynes introduced up her century off 115 balls turning a single off Cross in the direction of midwicket. Mooney and Haynes took their partnership previous fifty in simply 29 deliveries as they set about carrying Australia in the direction of the 300-mark.

Sciver put in a powerful dive working in from midwicket which might have had Haynes out off the bowling of Ecclestone had she managed to make the bottom required. As it turned out, her outstretched fingers have been simply brief because the ball dropped and, as if to rub it in, Haynes pulled Sciver for simply the second six of the match within the subsequent over.

Haynes’ knock lastly got here to an finish two balls later when Sciver had her caught by Danni Wyatt at deep midwicket.