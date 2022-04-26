Hayward hat-trick as Kookaburras hit five

Star Kookaburras ahead Jeremy Hayward has scored a hat-trick to assist carry the Australian males’s hockey workforce to a 5-0 win over Malaysia in Perth.

Hayward confirmed his penalty nook prowess on Tuesday night time with three trademark drag flick objectives. Jake Harvie and Jake Whetton additionally made the scoresheet.

The end result gave the Kookaburras a 3-0 lead within the four-match collection.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallists gained sport one 3-0 earlier than producing a 7-0 romp in sport two.

The Kookaburras had been dealt a blow within the lead-up to sport three when Blake Govers, who at the moment sits on 99 worldwide objectives, was dominated out after being deemed a detailed COVID-19 contact.

He may even miss the ultimate match on Thursday.

But his absence was barely felt because the Kookaburras launched into one other goalfest.

Hayward began issues in fashion within the eleventh minute when he capitalised on the Kookaburras’ first penalty nook.

The lead was shortly doubled when persistence from Tom Wickham created a gap for Harvie to attain unmarked on the again submit.

Malaysia goalkeeper Adrian Albert reeled off some advantageous saves to maintain the guests within the contest.

Hayward’s second and third objectives once more got here courtesy of properly executed penalty corners within the area of a five-minute interval of the third quarter to successfully put the sport out of Malaysia’s attain.

As fatigue began to set in late within the contest, Whetton then despatched an unstoppable shot into the highest nook as he gathered a full head of steam after a elegant Kookaburras transfer that began on the reverse finish of the pitch.

“Malaysia have some good penalty corner defence. We had 18 penalty corners on Sunday so we had a look at how we could improve that tonight and to score three feels pretty good,” Hayward mentioned after the match.

“Playing three games in a row against the same team is always interesting. We are trying to improve each time and work on our own game and how we can better it.

“Malaysia have undoubtedly improved over the three video games and so they challenged us at present in numerous methods, so we’ll want to ensure we proceed to make progress once more on Thursday.”