Hazlewood comfortable in new avatar as full-time T20I bowler, part-time Test quick

If a 12 months or so in the past, Australia had launched into a multi-format tour and Josh Hazlewood was extra sure of his place within the T20I aspect – than the Test group – there might have some quizzical seems.

Yet, that’s how issues are enjoying out for one among Australia’s premier fast bowlers, the place Hazlewood is a key a part of the T20I group that may begin the journey, however barring damage, he seems prone to once more be sidelined for the Tests as he was in Pakistan earlier this 12 months when he was not noted after the opening match.

If it does transpire that means over the subsequent six weeks, it could imply that Hazlewood could have performed simply two of Australia’s final 10 Tests after sustaining a aspect damage within the opening match of the Ashes in Brisbane.

While admitting he was dissatisfied with lacking so many current Tests, the quick bowler understood the logic behind the choice in Pakistan – and what seems prone to occur in Sri Lanka – with the emergence of allrounder Cameron Green giving Australia the choice of an additional seamer if wanted.

“I was fine with it. Obviously, the conditions dictate the bowling line-up in the subcontinent and after playing on that first wicket [in Rawalpindi], I was pretty happy to sit on the sideline for the next two,” Hazlewood joked. “It was quite hard work for everyone. We are lucky to have Cam Green there to cover a lot of bases and you need airspeed on those sorts of wickets to have an impact. I’m happy to play my role there.”

Hazlewood was a part of Australia’s Test and ODI sides on their earlier tour of Sri Lanka in 2016. After taking 5 wickets within the opening Test in Pallekele he recalled how life turned progressively harder on pitches he termed as in all probability essentially the most spin-friendly he has encountered.

It stays to be seen what’s produced for the 2 Tests this time, which is able to each be performed in Galle. Hazlewood floated the notion of Australia going to only one frontline fast (which must be Test captain Pat Cummins) though that also stays an unlikely prospect with Marnus Labuschagne as an alternative entrusted with a higher function with the ball than he had in Pakistan.

Since June 2021, Hazlewood is third on the record of most T20 wickets amongst seam bowlers•BCCI

“We’ve got to see what we get dished up,” he stated. “Galle can reverse swing…so it came into play, there was the abrasive surface. Think Sri Lanka only bowled two overs of quicks for the whole game [it was five] so that tells you what wicket we might get.”

While Hazlewood’s Test profession has been stalled considerably by forces outdoors of his management, his T20 cricket has gone to new heights having benefited from a sustained run within the format each for Australia and within the IPL.

In all T20 cricket since June 2021, he’s the third-leading wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers with 62 scalps at 17.91 in 39 matches with an financial system of seven.49. For Australia, the numbers are much more eye-catching: 31 wickets at 14.22 in 18 matches with an financial system of 6.61.

Nearly two-thirds of his T20 matches (49 of 79) have come since 2020 when, both aspect of the pandemic rising, he returned for Sydney Sixers and helped them to the BBL title then picked up a take care of Chennai Super Kings within the IPL.

“I could see a couple of World Cups coming up in T20 cricket and wanted to poke my nose back in at the IPL, so I jumped in for the Sixers,” Hazlewood recalled. “[It was] probably that period where I made a conscious effort to get back into T20. It was so hard before that with logistical [issues], tours were overlapping, and you had to pick and choose what you wanted to play for Australia. Took that opportunity to play the Big Bash and that led to playing for Chennai and I ended up playing more and more games as time went on…then here we are.

“It’s an odd one, I assume. I’ve clearly missed a good bit of red-ball cricket by way of damage and choice so, just a little bit disappointing in that regard. Then the white-ball, T20 specifically, has gone energy to energy. That’s the advantage of having three codecs on this sport. If you might be struggling in a single, or not going notably nicely, then you’ll be able to depend on one other one to come back by way of.”

The fundamental determination Australia must make forward of the series-opener on Tuesday is the stability of their assault. It seems possible they are going to follow the seven-batter method, which means it is whether or not there’s a third frontline fast to assist Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc or in the event that they group up Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson as a pair of specialist spinners.