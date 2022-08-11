Hazmat crews on scene after 75-year-old man found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK — A 75-year-old man was discovered lifeless Wednesday inside a Brooklyn house.

Police performed a wellness examine shortly earlier than 1 p.m. on 101 Avenue.

Inside, they discovered the person unconscious in a chair. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Police sources informed CBS2 the FBI and Department of Environmental Protection had been known as due to suspicious chemical substances discovered inside the house. They are taking additional precautions in case some sort of chemical fumes could have contributed to his demise.

As of now, it doesn’t look like legal in nature, and there’s no hazard to close by properties, sources mentioned.