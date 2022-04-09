HDFC Divests Stake In Bandhan Bank: 3% For Rs 1,521 Crore

HDFC pares 3% stake in Bandhan Bank for Rs 1,521 crore

Housing finance main HDFC Ltd on Friday divested somewhat over 3 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank, garnering Rs 1,522 crore, by way of an open market transaction.

The transaction comes days after HDFC introduced a mega-merger with its banking arm HDFC Bank.

According to bulk deal knowledge out there with the BSE, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) offered 4,96,32,349 shares of its Bandhan Bank holding, amounting to a 3.08 per cent stake.

The shares have been offloaded at a median worth of Rs 306.61 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,521.77 crore.

HDFC, a public shareholder in Bandhan Bank, held a 9.89 per cent stake within the non-public lender on the finish of the December quarter, shareholding knowledge with the alternate confirmed.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale picked up over 1.9 crore shares of the financial institution for Rs 306.55 per piece at an estimated Rs 585 crore.

The scrip of Bandhan Bank closed 2.60 per cent larger at Rs 323.75 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)