HDFC’S March Quarter Profit Jumps 16%

HDFC Limited’s internet revenue for March quarter of 2021-22 has risen

New Delhi:

Mortgage lender HDFC Limited’s standalone internet revenue for March quarter rose 16 per cent to Rs 3,700 crore from Rs 3,180 crore recorded within the corresponding interval of final yr.

Total revenue in the course of the March 2022 quarter elevated to Rs 12,308.46 crore from Rs 11,707.53 crore within the year-ago interval, HDFC mentioned in a regulatory submitting.

For the total yr 2021-22, the corporate’s internet revenue rose to Rs 13,742 crore in opposition to Rs 12,027 crore in 2020-21.

On a consolidated foundation, the online revenue throughout This autumn FY22 surged 21.6 per cent to Rs 6,892 crore, in opposition to Rs 5,669 crore within the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Income in the course of the quarter on a consolidated foundation, nonetheless, fell to Rs 35,060 crore from Rs 35,754 crore a yr in the past.

The firm’s board has additionally really useful a dividend of Rs 30 per fairness share for 2021-22, HDFC mentioned. The dividend payout ratio is 40 per cent.

In 2021-22, particular person approvals and disbursements grew by 38 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, in comparison with the previous fiscal.

“In the month of March 2022, the company recorded its highest monthly individual disbursements ever. This is despite the fact that the previous year entailed concessional stamp duty benefits in certain states, which were not there in the current year,” it mentioned.

