‘He already raped me…why try to kill me?’ – Gauteng woman describes harrowing attack | News24

A 49-year-old Gauteng lady was raped and stabbed in a discipline close to the Mall of the South.

She mentioned the therapeutic course of was powerful, each bodily and emotionally.

A suspect has been charged with rape and tried homicide.

A 49-year-old lady from Katlehong, Gauteng, is struggling to manage bodily, emotionally and financially after she was raped and nearly killed by a person she used to present mielies to.

“This dog hurt me. I know I struggled before, but now I struggle even more,” mentioned *Pamela.

On 21 March, she was raped and stabbed in a discipline close to Alberton.

Pamela, who sells mielies close to a taxi rank near Mall of the South, advised News24 she had left her stall to fetch water when she was confronted by the person.

She mentioned:

I knew this man very effectively. He often got here to my stall and would greet saying, ‘Hey, previous woman’, and proceed to ask if I may give him mielies. I might then merely simply hand it to him.

Pamela described the harrowing ordeal wherein she fought for her life.

“He strangled me and dragged me to the field, where he raped me.

“I used to be so scared… I attempted preventing for my life, however he needed to kill me.”

According to Pamela, her attacker stabbed her a number of instances on the higher physique. Her arms have been stabbed a number of instances as she tried to fend off the blows.

She mentioned she couldn’t perceive why he needed to kill her.

“He damage me so badly… he had already raped me, why did he must attempt to kill me?”

Pamela recalled trying to pick herself up, and then eventually gathered the strength to call for help.

“In the ache that I used to be in, I crawled and reached the taxi rank subsequent to Mall of the South, the place a taxi driver helped me by calling the ambulance.”

Hospital recovery

She described her three-week stay in hospital as a blur.

“One of probably the most painful experiences was once I may barely even recognise my kids once they visited me.

“They would sit there and I would ask them, ‘Who are you?’ That, to me, was very sad,” she mentioned.

Now, nearly two months after the ordeal, Pamela mentioned the therapeutic course of was powerful, each emotionally and bodily.

“I am not well… I don’t feel okay. This man has hurt me.

“I can not do something. I can not bathe myself, and nights go by the place I sleep with out consuming.”

She added:

All I was doing was making a living out of selling mielies, so I could pay rent, support my kids, and eat. My landlord wants money, which I don’t have, I even owe the hospital money.

She said that, although the man had been arrested and would be appearing in court, she had still not found peace.

“I do know that I used to be struggling, however now I’m struggling much more. I simply want he may rot in jail as a result of I’m struggling.”

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Xoli Mbele, the man was found by fellow Lesotho nationals who went looking for him after the incident.

This was after Pamela had explained her ordeal at the taxi rank. They, along with taxi drivers, then went to look for him.

“The Lesotho nationals went out to the sector searching for the suspect. He was discovered sporting a cultural blanket that was soaked with blood,” mentioned Mbele.

He was apprehended and handed over to the police.

He was charged with rape and tried homicide and appeared within the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

*Not her actual identify.

